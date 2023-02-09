EDC Mexico 2023 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.
The EDC Mexico lineup has Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more. Hit the EDC Mexico 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
It's happening at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!
EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2023 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.
The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.