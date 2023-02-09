     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 
   
EDC Mexico 2023
Start Date: February 24
End Date: February 26
Mexico City
Mexico
 
 

EDC Mexico 2023 is a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM! Check back for updates on the EDC lineup and tickets.

 

EDC Mexico is happening soon! Check back for updates as the festival approaches.

 

Tickets are available now.

 

EDC Mexico 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

The EDC Mexico lineup has Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more. Hit the EDC Mexico 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The Boombox Art Car lineup and Mushroom House Art car lineup have been released! See them in the Lineup section farther below.

 

For great Techno in the EDC Mexico lineup, check out Adam Beyer, Charlotte DeWitte and ANNA,

 

For bass in your face, the lineup includes Liquid Stranger, Subtronics and NGHTMRE.

 

Check back for the EDC Mexico lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.


Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2023 edition of EDC Mexico.

 

The EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26. This has been confirmed on Twitter.

 

It's happening at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!

 

EDC Mexico values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going! For a complete rundown of of the EDC Mexico 2023 experience, Check out the EDC Mexico Festival Guide.

 

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup and EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

EDC Mexico Tickets

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup 2023

 

EDC Mexico 2023 lineup

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup

 

The EDC Mexico lineup for 2023! Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more.

 

Check back for the EDC Mexico lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.

 

 

EDC Mexico Tickets

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

neonGARDEN lineup at EDC Mexico

 

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

The Factory93 Experience lineup at neonGARDEN

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

The Boombox Art Car lineup

 

 

2023 EDC Mexico lineup

 

Mushroom House Art car lineup

 

 

 

The previous EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     