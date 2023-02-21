The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup features Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Charlotte DeWitte, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more.

We’ve created a preview of the best EDC Mexico 2023 lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

The festival has the classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM.

The EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26 at at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The festival is produced by Insomniac Events.

Adam Beyer at EDC MEXICO 2023

A well-known Techno DJ that’s playing fantastic sets globally in recent years. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Check out his Drum Code Radio Live broadcast/podcast every week.

Alison Wonderland at EDC MEXICO 2023

Alison Wonderland blends elements of Pop Music, Trap, and Future Bass with emotionally charged lyrics and intricate production. She uses heavy basslines and intricate percussion, as well as ethereal synth textures and soaring vocal hooks. One of a kind.

Eric Prydz at EDC MEXICO 2023

Eric Prydz is one of the masters of the game: House, Techno, Progressive House And Tech House combined to create music that only sounds like his music. HOLO is the name for his live experience that using layers of transparent LED screens, to create three dimensional visuals that appear over his head with 3D depth.

Charlotte DeWitte at EDC MEXICO 2023

Charlotte DeWitte is a Belgian Techno DJ and producer known for her dark, driving, and hypnotic sound.She uses pulsating basslines, sharp percussive elements and haunting atmospheric synths to strip Techno down to a minimalist, straight-forward push.

Kölsch at EDC MEXICO 2023

AKölsch is a Danish DJ and producer who has a melodic and emotionally charged approach to electronic music. Check out warm and uplifting melodies combined with driving rhythms, all influenced by his background in classical music. His music is fun and pleasing to experience.

A bucket list of other great acts to see at EDC Mexico includes Above & Beyond, Cosmic Gate, Diplo, Joseph Capriati, Midnight Tyronnosaurus, R3hab, Subtronics, Zomboy and more.

It has carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service.

