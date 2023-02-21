     
 
EDC Mexico 2023
Start Date: February 24
End Date: February 26
Mexico City
Mexico
 
 

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup features Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Alison Wonderland, Eric Prydz, Charlotte DeWitte, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more.

 

We’ve created a preview of the best EDC Mexico 2023 lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

 

The festival has the classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM.

 

The EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26 at at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. The festival is produced by Insomniac Events.

 

You can still get EDC Mexico 2023 tickets, check out the buttons below for options available for you.

 

EDC Mexico tickets have a variety of options and prices:

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

 

BEST ACTS TO SEE IN THE EDC MEXICO 2023 LINEUP

 

 

Adam Beyer at EDC MEXICO 2023
A well-known Techno DJ that’s playing fantastic sets globally in recent years. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED. Check out his Drum Code Radio Live broadcast/podcast every week.

 

 

 

 

Alison Wonderland at EDC MEXICO 2023
Alison Wonderland blends elements of Pop Music, Trap, and Future Bass with emotionally charged lyrics and intricate production. She uses heavy basslines and intricate percussion, as well as ethereal synth textures and soaring vocal hooks. One of a kind.

 

 

 

Eric Prydz at EDC MEXICO 2023
Eric Prydz is one of the masters of the game: House, Techno, Progressive House And Tech House combined to create music that only sounds like his music. HOLO is the name for his live experience that using layers of transparent LED screens, to create three dimensional visuals that appear over his head with 3D depth.

 

 

 

Charlotte DeWitte at EDC MEXICO 2023
Charlotte DeWitte is a Belgian Techno DJ and producer known for her dark, driving, and hypnotic sound.She uses pulsating basslines, sharp percussive elements and haunting atmospheric synths to strip Techno down to a minimalist, straight-forward push.

 

 

 

Kölsch at EDC MEXICO 2023
AKölsch is a Danish DJ and producer who has a melodic and emotionally charged approach to electronic music. Check out warm and uplifting melodies combined with driving rhythms, all influenced by his background in classical music. His music is fun and pleasing to experience.

 

 

 

A bucket list of other great acts to see at EDC Mexico includes Above & Beyond, Cosmic Gate, Diplo, Joseph Capriati, Midnight Tyronnosaurus, R3hab, Subtronics, Zomboy and more.

 

Check out the Spacelab EDC Mexico 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide.

 

It has carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from General Admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service.

 

If you like EDC Mexico, you should also consider Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup and EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

EDC Mexico Tickets

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico Schedule 2023

 

EDC Mexico schedule

 

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times for Friday

 

 

EDC Mexico schedule

 

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times for Saturday

 

 

EDC Mexico schedule

 

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times for Sunday

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup 2023

 

EDC Mexico 2023 lineup

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup

 

The EDC Mexico lineup for 2023! Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more.

 

Check back for the EDC Mexico lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.

 

 

EDC Mexico Tickets

 

EDC MEXICO TICKETS

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

neonGARDEN lineup at EDC Mexico

 

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

The Factory93 Experience lineup at neonGARDEN

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

The Boombox Art Car lineup

 

 

2023 EDC Mexico lineup

 

Mushroom House Art car lineup

 

 

 

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.
 
