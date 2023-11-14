     
 
EDC Orlando 2023
Start Date: November 10
End Date: November 12
Orlando, Florida, USA

 
 

EDC Orlando 2023 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and preformers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.

 

EDC Orlando tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The EDC Orlando lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Orlando 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing in 2023. Check back for updates.

 

The expected EDC Orlando 2023 dates are Nov. 10 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

We do know that there will be an EDC Orland in 2023, this has been verified on Twitter.

 

The last EDC Orlando lineup had Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, Charlotte DeWitte, DJ Snake, Ellen Alien, Ferry Corsten, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Slander, Tiësto, Troyboi, Zed’s Dead, Zomboy, Alan Walker, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.

 

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The previous EDC Orlando lineup had Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, Charlotte DeWitte, DJ Snake, Ellen Alien, Ferry Corsten, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Slander, Tiësto, Troyboi, Zed's Dead, Zomboy, Alan Walker, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.

   
 
