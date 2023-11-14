EDC Orlando 2023 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and preformers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.

Hit the EDC Orlando tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the EDC Orlando 2023 tickets section below for updates and access to passes.

The EDC Orlando lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Orlando 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing in 2023. Check back for updates.

The expected EDC Orlando 2023 dates are Nov. 10 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

We do know that there will be an EDC Orland in 2023, this has been verified on Twitter.

The last EDC Orlando lineup had Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, Charlotte DeWitte, DJ Snake, Ellen Alien, Ferry Corsten, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Slander, Tiësto, Troyboi, Zed’s Dead, Zomboy, Alan Walker, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The EDC Orlando 2023 lineup and EDC Orlando 2023 tickets are below!

EDC Orlando 2023 Media

What are you gonna wear to EDC Orlando 2023? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the stauts of EDC Orlando tickets SEE TICKET PRICES > EDC Orlando is the last great EDC of the festival season SEE TICKETS > EDC Orlando 2023 will be like this EDC Orlando 2023 will be big EDC Orlando 2023 has stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN EDC Orlando 2023 will have a unique cast of EDC performers EDC Orlando 2023 is a chance to get your festfam together EDC Orlando 2023 will have stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages Check out the EDC Orlando 2023 lineup SEE LINEUP > You can have a wild time and close out the festival season at EDC Orlando 2023 EDC Orlando 2023 The 2023 EDC Orlando will have smaller happenings that let you drill down and experience more intimate performances and experiences EDC Orlando 2023 is your chance to GET DOWN

EDC Orlando 2023 SCHEDULE

The EDC Orlando schedule for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced.