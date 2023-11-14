EDC Orlando 2023 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando (usually at Tinker Field) and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and preformers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.
The last EDC Orlando lineup had Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, Charlotte DeWitte, DJ Snake, Ellen Alien, Ferry Corsten, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Slander, Tiësto, Troyboi, Zed’s Dead, Zomboy, Alan Walker, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.
You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.
