It's not too late to get Electric Forest 2020 tickets! You can still get GA and VIP tickets, as well as Back 40 Enchanted Campground. Hit the ticket section below for details and access to Electric Forest tickets.

Electric Forest is a wildly popular music festival with a lineup of jam bands, house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more. You can check out stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more. It's a music, art and camping event, so there's alot going on besides just music performances.

Bassnectar, Flume, Major Lazer, Big Gigantic, Louis The Child, Diplo, The Disco Biscuits, The String Cheese Incident and more are all part of this year's Electric Forest lineup, which you can see in full farther below.

Festivals created by Insomniac Events have a general theme that runs as an undercurrent, not as a hard definition but more of a vibe to help define the experience. Electric Forest is a sort of Alice In Wonderland in the forest kind of vibe. It's what its name suggests: a music festival in a forest that comes alive with lights, and is a combination of art, music and being socially conscious.

The Electric Forest dates are June 25 - 28, and this will be chapter 10 for the festival, marking a full decade.

