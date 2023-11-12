Heatwave Music Festival 2023 is a two-day event in July that’s happening in Douglass Park, on the West Side of Chicago. It's from Chicago-based Auris Presents and it includes a lineup of house music, bass music, tech and hip-hop inspired genres. Tickets are already available.

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 tickets are available in a variety of levels. Hit the button below for ticket prices and access to passes.

Heatwave Music Festival combines electronic music with “a music-meets-art landscape of installations and environments to explore.” It’s pop-art inspired event, so expect an influence from Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

As for the Heatwave Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Heatwave Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list acts that will be at the event.

Douglass Park is also home to a miniature golf course, five playgrounds, an outdoor swimming pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, and an oval running track in case you want to blow off some steam while you’re there.

The previous Heatwave Music Festival lineup had Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Audien, Blunts & Blondes, Oliver Heldens, Shiba San and more.

The Heatwave Music Festival 2023 lineup and Heatwave Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 Media

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 will be like this

Heatwave Music Festival SCHEDULE 2023



The Heatwave Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.