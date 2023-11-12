     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 

 

   
Heatwave Music Festival 2023
Start Date: June 10
End Date: June 11
Chicago, Illinois, USA
 
 

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 is a two-day event in July that’s happening in Douglass Park, on the West Side of Chicago. It's from Chicago-based Auris Presents and it includes a lineup of house music, bass music, tech and hip-hop inspired genres. Tickets are already available.

 

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 tickets are available in a variety of levels. Hit the button below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

HEATWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

Heatwave Music Festival combines electronic music with “a music-meets-art landscape of installations and environments to explore.” It’s pop-art inspired event, so expect an influence from Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

 

As for the Heatwave Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Heatwave Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list acts that will be at the event.

 

Douglass Park is also home to a miniature golf course, five playgrounds, an outdoor swimming pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, and an oval running track in case you want to blow off some steam while you’re there.

 

The previous Heatwave Music Festival lineup had Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Audien, Blunts & Blondes, Oliver Heldens, Shiba San and more.

 

The Heatwave Music Festival 2023 lineup and Heatwave Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Heatwave Music Festival tickets are available in a variety of levels.

 

 

heatwave music festival Tickets

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets & prices:

 

HEATWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 Media

 

 

Heatwave Music Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

 

Heatwave Music Festival SCHEDULE 2023

 

The Heatwave Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Heatwave Music Festival Lineup 2023

 

The Heatwave Music Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

HEATWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets & prices:

 

HEATWAVE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

 

heatwave music festival lineup 2023

 

The previous Heatwave Music Festival lineup had Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Audien, Blunts & Blondes, Oliver Heldens, Shiba San and more.
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2022! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2022. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     