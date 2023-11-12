Heatwave Music Festival 2023 is a two-day event in July that’s happening in Douglass Park, on the West Side of Chicago. It's from Chicago-based Auris Presents and it includes a lineup of house music, bass music, tech and hip-hop inspired genres. Tickets are already available.
Heatwave Music Festival combines electronic music with “a music-meets-art landscape of installations and environments to explore.” It’s pop-art inspired event, so expect an influence from Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and more.
Douglass Park is also home to a miniature golf course, five playgrounds, an outdoor swimming pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, and an oval running track in case you want to blow off some steam while you’re there.
The previous Heatwave Music Festival lineup had Above & Beyond, Galantis, RL Grime, Tiësto, Zeds Dead, Audien, Blunts & Blondes, Oliver Heldens, Shiba San and more.