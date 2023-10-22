     
 
North Coast Music Festival 2023
Start Date: September 1
End Date: September 3
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 

North Coast Music Festival 2023 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop!

 

The North Coast Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

North Coast Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2023 tickets below for details and access to tickets.

 

The official 2023 North Coast Music Festival dates are September 1 -3. This has been confirmed on the North Coast Music Festival website.

 

Previous versions of the North Coast Music Festival lineup had Kaskade, GRiZ and Zeds Dead as headliners. Louis The Child, Ganja White Night, Rezz, Bonobo, Chris Lake, Claude Von Stroke, Diesel, Green Velvet, Lane 8, NGHTMRE and Nora En Pure also top the list people who will perform.

 

Last year's lineup had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium and Porter Robinson as headliners. Fisher, Diplo, Kaytranda, Gryffin, Slander and Subtronics also performed.

 

NCMF is located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.

 

The North Coast Music Festival 2023 lineup and North Coast Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival Lineup

 

The North Music Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

2023 North Coast Music Festival lineup

 

The previos North Coast Music Festival lineup had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Diplo, Kaytranda, Gryffin, Slander, Subtronics and more.
