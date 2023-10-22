North Coast Music Festival 2023

Previous versions of the North Coast Music Festival lineup had Kaskade, GRiZ and Zeds Dead as headliners. Louis The Child, Ganja White Night, Rezz, Bonobo, Chris Lake, Claude Von Stroke, Diesel, Green Velvet, Lane 8, NGHTMRE and Nora En Pure also top the list people who will perform.
Last year's lineup had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium and Porter Robinson as headliners. Fisher, Diplo, Kaytranda, Gryffin, Slander and Subtronics also performed.
NCMF is located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.