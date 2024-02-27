Innings Festival 2024 is a music festival in Tempe, Arizona that includes a lineup of Alternative & Pop Music as well as appearances by professional baseball players! You get Spring training and music in one big event. Tickets often sell out.

The Innings Festival 2024 dates are Feb. 24 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.

Innings Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Innings Festival tickets section below for ticket prices & access to passes. Check back for updates.

The Innings Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Innings Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Innings Festival has three stages with rock, pop and alt-country artists; a place for passionate baseball fans to commune with major league baseball players and a culinary celebration with food from the southwest.

The last Innings Festival lineup had Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more. and more.

The Innings festival 2024 experience will have music day & night, Arizona spring training for baseball and culinary treats from the best the southwest has to offer.

There's a lot of local Tempe tourism spots, including places to get craft cocktails, late night dining, great breakfast spots to get rid of your hangover, Cactus League spring training and more.

Check out the Spacelab Ultimate Guide To Innings Festival for on site details and things to do while you’re at the festival.

You may also be interested in Innings Festival Florida.

You can also stay up to date on Innings Festival 2024 information with an overview how the festival works. It usually has three stages, culinary demos and curated food vendors.

If you like Innings Festival, you should also consider Coachella, BottleRock, Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, Portola Music Festival, Ohana Festival and ACL Fest.





The Innings Festival lineup & Innings Festival tickets are below!

Innings Festival ARIZONA 2024 Media

What are you gonna wear to Innings Festival 2024? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Check the status of Innings Festival 2024 tickets SEE TICKET PRICES > Innings Festival 2024 will be huge Innings Festival 2023 will have glorious nights Innings Festival 2024 will welcome you Innings Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out. Innings Festival nights will be like this Innings Festival 2024 The official playlist for Innings Festival Innings Festival 2024 will have many surprises in store Innings Festival 2024 will have music performances and appearances by professional baseball players Check back for updates on Innings Festival 2024 Baseball & music in Arizona's Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park for Innings Festival 2024 Check the status of the 2024 Innings Festival lineup SEE LINEUP > The confirmed Innings Festival 2024 dates are Feb. 25 - 26.

The Innings Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.