Innings Festival 2024 is a music festival in Tempe, Arizona that includes a lineup of Alternative & Pop Music as well as appearances by professional baseball players! You get Spring training and music in one big event. Tickets often sell out.
The Innings Festival 2024 dates are Feb. 24 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.
Innings Festival has three stages with rock, pop and alt-country artists; a place for passionate baseball fans to commune with major league baseball players and a culinary celebration with food from the southwest.
The last Innings Festival lineup had Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more. and more.
The Innings festival 2024 experience will have music day & night, Arizona spring training for baseball and culinary treats from the best the southwest has to offer.
There's a lot of local Tempe tourism spots, including places to get craft cocktails, late night dining, great breakfast spots to get rid of your hangover, Cactus League spring training and more.