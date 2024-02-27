     
 
Innings Festival 2024
Start Date: February 24
End Date: February 25
Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park, Arizona, USA
 

Innings Festival 2024 is a music festival in Tempe, Arizona that includes a lineup of Alternative & Pop Music as well as appearances by professional baseball players! You get Spring training and music in one big event. Tickets often sell out.

 

The Innings Festival 2024 dates are Feb. 24 - 25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates haven't been confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Innings Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Innings Festival tickets section below for ticket prices & access to passes. Check back for updates.

 

The Innings Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Innings Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Innings Festival has three stages with rock, pop and alt-country artists; a place for passionate baseball fans to commune with major league baseball players and a culinary celebration with food from the southwest.

 

The last Innings Festival lineup had Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more. and more.

 

The Innings festival 2024 experience will have music day & night, Arizona spring training for baseball and culinary treats from the best the southwest has to offer.

 

There's a lot of local Tempe tourism spots, including places to get craft cocktails, late night dining, great breakfast spots to get rid of your hangover, Cactus League spring training and more.

 

Check out the Spacelab Ultimate Guide To Innings Festival for on site details and things to do while you’re at the festival.

 

You may also be interested in Innings Festival Florida.

 

You can also stay up to date on Innings Festival 2024 information with an overview how the festival works. It usually has three stages, culinary demos and curated food vendors.

 

If you like Innings Festival, you should also consider Coachella, BottleRock, Outside Lands, Life is Beautiful, Portola Music Festival, Ohana Festival and ACL Fest.


The Innings Festival lineup & Innings Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Innings Festival tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Hit the button below for details on ticket prices and access to passes.

 

Innings Festival map

 

Innings Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

 

The confirmed Innings Festival 2024 dates are Feb. 25 - 26.

 

 

 

 

 

Innings Festival Schedule 2024

 

The Innings Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Innings Festival 2024 LINEUP

 

 

The Innings Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

Hit the button below for ticket prices & access to passes:

 

Innings Festival LINEUP

 

The previous Innings Festival lineup had Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Weezer, Marcus Mumford, The Black Crowes, The Revivalists, The Offspring, The Bronson Arroyo Band, The Pretty Reckless and more.

 

 

The last Innings Festival lineup before that had Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, The War On Drugs, Billy Strings, Black Pumas, Dashboard Confessional, Matt & Kim and more.
   
 
