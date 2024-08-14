Outside Lands 2024 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage.

The CONFIRMED Outside Lands 2024 dates are August 9 - 11.

It's produced by Another Planet Entertainment, Superfly Presents and Starr Hill Presents.

Outside Lands tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Outside Lands 2024 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Outside Lands lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Outside Lands 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.

House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!

There's an Outside Lands live stream that happens every year, hit the livestream section farther below for details and how to watch.

The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.

The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe.

The previous Outside Lands lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher, Lil Yachty, Noah Khan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D, Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty, Tobe Nwigwe, Orville Peck, AESPA, BEABADOOBEE, L'Imperatrice, Cuco, Nore En Pure, Poolside and more.

Learn more about the Outside Lands experience including Wine Lands, Beer Lands, Cocktail Magic, food, Grass Lands, GastroMagic Culinary Clams, comedy acts and more.

If you dig Outside Lands, also try Rolling Loud, CRSSD Festival, Portola Music Festival, Coachella, Ubbi Dubbi, Hangout Fest, EDC Las Vegas, BottleRock Festival, Global Dance Festival, Das Energi Festival or Ohana Festival.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Outside Lands.

The Outside Lands 2024 lineup and Outside Lands 2024 tickets are below!

Outside Lands LIVESTREAM 2024



The Outside Lands live stream is happening via Amazon Music, the schedule will be announced soon. Check back for updates. The live stream will be available on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 1:00 PM PST each day of the festival.

Outside Lands livestream schedule of set times

Outside Lands is located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. It's an urban park between the Richmond and Sunset districts in the city. It playes host to about 40-60,000 people a day.

The official Outside Lands 2024 dates are are August 9 - 11. This is its traditional weekend in August.

Outside Lands 2024 Media

The Outside Lands schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.