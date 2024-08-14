Outside Lands 2024 started with over 60 musical acts and art installations in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco. Now Outside Lands clocks in about 40-60,000 people a day across many stages: Lands End Stage, Twin Peaks Stage, Sutro Stage, Panhandle Stage, and Presido stage.
There's also a lot of other great things to do ... Outside Lands will run wild with places to go and things to do both inside and outside the festival.
There’s an Outside Lands Scavenger Hunt to support the Outside Lands Works fund. You have a chance to win VIP upgrades, FOH viewings and more.
House By Heineken is a much-anticipated part of the festival experience due to a stellar DJ lineup. And of course, there's Instagram-ready spots for photos, so you can capture how much fun you're having getting your groove on!
There's an Outside Lands live stream that happens every year, hit the livestream section farther below for details and how to watch.
The Outside Lands Night Shows provide extended partying into the wee hours with shows st San Francisco hot spots like The Independent, Mezzanine and Rickshaw Stop.
The SOMA Tent is in Marx Meadow and has an underground club, late night feel. It features house music all weekend as a continuous vibe.
The previous Outside Lands lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher, Lil Yachty, Noah Khan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D, Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty, Tobe Nwigwe, Orville Peck, AESPA, BEABADOOBEE, L'Imperatrice, Cuco, Nore En Pure, Poolside and more.
The Outside Lands live stream is happening via Amazon Music, the schedule will be announced soon. Check back for updates. The live stream will be available on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 1:00 PM PST each day of the festival.
The previous Outside Lands lineup had Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, Fisher, Lil Yachty, Noah Khan, Cigarettes After Sex, J.I.D, Interpol, Willow, Father John Misty, Tobe Nwigwe, Orville Peck, AESPA, BEABADOOBEE, L'Imperatrice, Cuco, Nore En Pure, Poolside and more.
The Outside Night Shows lineup
The Outside Lands Soma Tent lineup
The Outside Lands Grasslands lineup
The Outside Lands 2024 Food lineup
The Outside Lands Cocktail Magic lineup
The Outside Lands Beer Lands lineup
The Outside Lands Wine Lands lineup
The Outside Lands Art lineup
The Outside Lands lineup before that had Green Day, Post Malone, SZA, Jack Harlow, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, Illenium, Lil Uzi Vert, Kali Uchis, Disclosure, Mitski, Polo And Pan all top the main lineup! The Soma Tent lineup includes Claude VonStroke, Dixon TOKiMONSTA Absolute, AMÉMÉ, Anna and more.
The previous daily Outside Lands lineup
The previous Outside Lands Night Shows lineup
The previous Outside Lands Soma Tent lineup
The previous Outside Lands House By Heineken lineup