Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival created by dedicated to underground electronic music in downtown Los Angeles at Expo Park.

The Skyline Music Festival 2024 dates are Feb 24 - 25!

The Skyline Music Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Skyline Music Festival lineup area farther below for a full list of who's performing on what day. Check back for updates.





The festival is created by Insomniac & Factory 93. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

The last Skyline Music Festival lineup had Charlotte DeWitte, Diplo, Ellen Allien, Joseph Capriati, Peggy Gou, and more.

