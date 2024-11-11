     
  <
EDC Orlando 2024
Start Date: November 8
End Date: November 10
Orlando, Florida, USA

 
 

EDC Orlando 2024 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.

 

Check back for presale, lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

 

The expected EDC Orlando 2024 dates are Nov. 8 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It's usual location is Tinker Field in the West Lakes neighborhoods of downtown Orlando.

 

Hit the EDC Orlando 2024 tickets buttons below for prices & information:

 

The EDC Orlando lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Orlando 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

 

You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.

 

The last EDC Orlando lineup had Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Anfisa Letyago, Armin Van Buren, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5 sunset set, Dillon Francis B2B Valentino Khan, Excision, Jamie Jones, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Paul Van Dyk, Riot Ten, San Holo, Zedd and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Orlando 2024 lineup and EDC Orlando 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Orlando tickets come in a variety of prices.

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and tickets:

 

EDC Orlando 2024 Media

 

 

EDC Orlando 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

EDC Orlando 2024 SCHEDULE

 

The EDC Orlando schedule for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Orlando 2024 Lineup

 

The EDC Orlando lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

 

Hit the button below for ticket prices and access to prices:

 

EDC Orlando Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best EDC Orlando lineup rumors.

 

 

 

 

EDC Orlando lineup

 

The previous EDC Orlando lineup had Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Anfisa Letyago, Armin Van Buren, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5 sunset set, Dillon Francis B2B Valentino Khan, Excision, Jamie Jones, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Paul Van Dyk, Riot Ten, San Holo, Zedd and more.

 

 

 

EDC Orlando 2024 lineup

 

 

EDC Orlando Lineup


The EDC Orlando lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, Charlotte DeWitte, DJ Snake, Ellen Alien, Ferry Corsten, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Slander, Tiësto, Troyboi, Zed’s Dead, Zomboy, Alan Walker, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.

   
 
