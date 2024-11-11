EDC Orlando 2024 always finishes its US-based incarnations in Orlando and the next one promises to be a big event to close out the festival season. The EDC Orlando experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.
The expected EDC Orlando 2024 dates are Nov. 8 - 12, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
It's usual location is Tinker Field in the West Lakes neighborhoods of downtown Orlando.
You'll get stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN as well as a some smaller specialty stages like Dreamstate or Bassrush. There's also a carnival! And the always unique cast of EDC performers.
The last EDC Orlando lineup had Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Anfisa Letyago, Armin Van Buren, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5 sunset set, Dillon Francis B2B Valentino Khan, Excision, Jamie Jones, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Paul Van Dyk, Riot Ten, San Holo, Zedd and more.
The EDC Orlando lineup before that had Alison Wonderland, Camelphat, Charlotte DeWitte, DJ Snake, Ellen Alien, Ferry Corsten, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Slander, Tiësto, Troyboi, Zed’s Dead, Zomboy, Alan Walker, Black Tiger Sex Machine and more.