Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024
Start Date: June 1
End Date: June 2
Chicago, Illinois, USA
 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.

 

Check back for presale, lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

 

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 dates are June 1 - 2.

 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Chicago ticket prices section below for prices and access to passes.

 

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 lineup section for a complete list of who's performing.

 

Check back for updates through the festival weekend, this is your ultimate guide.

 

This festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland Chicago performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

 

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland Chicago festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Beyond Wonderland Chicago.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 lineup and Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 tickets are below.

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the Beyond Wonderland Chicago tickets buttons below to see ticket prices and access to passes:

 

A GA ticket gives you access to Beyond Wonderland Chicago's gates, so you can roam and discover the enchanting festival grounds, art displays and visual effects, as well as various stages.

 

GA+ tickets offer the same, and also include an expedited, dedicated way entry to Beyond Wonderland Chicago and special access to air-conditioned restroom trailers.

 

VIP tickets to Beyond Wonderland Chicago include the same as the previous options, and also include dedicated VIP lockers, water refill stations, mobile charging, and restrooms. ALSO:  exclusive VIP dance areas, a VIP lounge with cocktails. 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 Schedule

 

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 Lineup

 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup

 

Beyond Wonderland Chicago Lineup

 

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

 

The previous Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

 

 

 

The Beyond Wonderland lineup before that had Zedd , DJ Snake. Above & Beyond, Zomboy, Audiotistic, Jauz, Tinlicker, ZEDD, Zeds Dead, Paul Van Dyk and more.

 
   
 
