Escape Halloween 2024
Start Date: October 25
End Date: October 26
San Bernardino, California
USA
 
 

Escape Halloween 2024 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more.

 

Tickets are on sale.

 

The Escape Halloween 2024 dates are Oct. 25 - 26.

 

It's located at NOS Events Center, at 689 S. E St. in San Bernardino. It's over 120 acres & has 150,000 square feet of indoor event space.

 

The Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back to see who 's in the Escape Halloween2024 lineup.

 

The previous Escape Halloween lineup had Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade, Rezz, Lilly Palmer, Zedd, AFROJACK, DJ Snake, SVDDEN DEATH, Green Velvet, Hot Since 82, Zomboy, Tchami and more.

 

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.

 

The previous Escape Halloween lineup had Anna, Bob Moses, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Modestep, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape Halloweenand EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Escape Halloween schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

The Escape Halloween lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Tickets go on sale TODAY, Jan. 11 at 12:00 PM PST!

 

The previous Escape Halloween lineup hadAbove & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Kaskade, Rezz, Lilly Palmer, Zedd, AFROJACK, DJ Snake, SVDDEN DEATH, Green Velvet, Hot Since 82, Zomboy, Tchami and more.

 

 

 

The Escape Halloween lineup hbefore that had Anna, Bob Moses, Eric Prydz, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Modestep, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.

 

 

 

 

The last Escape Halloween lineup had Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more.

 
