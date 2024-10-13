Escape Halloween 2024 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more.

Tickets are on sale.

The Escape Halloween 2024 dates are Oct. 25 - 26.

It’s located at NOS Events Center, at 689 S. E St. in San Bernardino. It’s over 120 acres & has 150,000 square feet of indoor event space.

The Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been announced yet.

The previous Escape Halloween lineup had Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Kaskade, Rezz, Lilly Palmer, Zedd, AFROJACK, DJ Snake, SVDDEN DEATH, Green Velvet, Hot Since 82, Zomboy, Tchami and more.

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages

The Escape Halloween 2024 lineup and Escape Halloween 2024 tickets are below!

The Escape Halloween schedule will be posted here when it's announced.