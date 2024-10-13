Escape Halloween 2024 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more.
Tickets are on sale.
Escape Halloween 2024 dates are Oct. 25 - 26.
It’s located at NOS Events Center, at 689 S. E St. in San Bernardino. It’s over 120 acres & has 150,000 square feet of indoor event space.
Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back to see who 's in the Escape Halloween2024 lineup.
The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages
