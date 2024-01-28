Skyline Music Festival 2024

Insomniac Events has dropped the details for the third annual Skyline fest in L.A. this late winter.
It's a big deal, coming straight from the Insomniac brands Day Trip and Factory 93.
Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.
Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but this year’s festival is making a move to a new location. It’s now located at Gloria Molina Grand Park. It’s the first time that Skyline Festival will happen in the middle of Downtown L.A.
Adam Ten, Adiel, Bakke, Camelphat, Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Chris Lake, Chris Stussy, Cinthie, Deborah De Luca, Heidi Lawden, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganotto, Juliet Mendoza, Klangkuenstler, Laolu, Life On Planets, LP Giobbi, Marco Carola, Mason Collective, Mind Against, Nico Moreno, Palma, Pawsa, Prunk, Rossi, Vintage Culture.