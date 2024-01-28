     
 
Spacelab
Skyline Music Festival 2024
Start Date: February 24
End Date: February 25
Los Angeles, California, USA
 

Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival created by dedicated to underground electronic music in downtown Los Angeles at Expo Park.

 

The Skyline Music Festival 2024 lineup has Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Indira Paganotto, Camelphat, Chris Lake and Hot Since 82 at the top of the list.

 

Hit the Skyline Music Festival lineup area farther below for a full list of who's performing on what day. Check back for updates.

 

The Skyline Music Festival 2024 dates are Feb 24 - 25. The Skyline Music Festival schedule should be out soon.

 

Insomniac Events has dropped the details for the third annual Skyline fest in L.A. this late winter.

 

It's a big deal, coming straight from the Insomniac brands Day Trip and Factory 93.

 

Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

 

Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but this year’s festival is making a move to a new location. It’s now located at Gloria Molina Grand Park. It’s the first time that Skyline Festival will happen in the middle of Downtown L.A.

 

The last Skyline Music Festival lineup had Charlotte DeWitte, Diplo, Ellen Allien, Joseph Capriati, Peggy Gou, and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

Adam Ten, Adiel, Bakke, Camelphat, Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Chris Lake, Chris Stussy, Cinthie, Deborah De Luca, Heidi Lawden, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganotto, Juliet Mendoza, Klangkuenstler, Laolu, Life On Planets, LP Giobbi, Marco Carola, Mason Collective, Mind Against, Nico Moreno, Palma, Pawsa, Prunk, Rossi, Vintage Culture.

 

The previous Skyline Music Festival lineup had Charlotte DeWitte, Diplo, Ellen Allien, Joseph Capriati, Peggy Gou, and more.

 

 

The Skyline Music Festival lineup before that had Anfisa Letyago, Carl Cox Invites, Chris Lake, Claptone, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, Lee Foss and more.
     
 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
