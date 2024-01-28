Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival created by dedicated to underground electronic music in downtown Los Angeles at Expo Park.

The Skyline Music Festival 2024 lineup has Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Indira Paganotto, Camelphat, Chris Lake and Hot Since 82 at the top of the list.

The Skyline Music Festival 2024 dates are Feb 24 - 25. The Skyline Music Festival schedule should be out soon.





Insomniac Events has dropped the details for the third annual Skyline fest in L.A. this late winter.

It's a big deal, coming straight from the Insomniac brands Day Trip and Factory 93.

Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but this year’s festival is making a move to a new location. It’s now located at Gloria Molina Grand Park. It’s the first time that Skyline Festival will happen in the middle of Downtown L.A.

The last Skyline Music Festival lineup had Charlotte DeWitte, Diplo, Ellen Allien, Joseph Capriati, Peggy Gou, and more.

The Skyline Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

The Skyline Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it is announced.