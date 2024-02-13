Beyond Wonderland Chicago has a lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court. Check back for Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 presale, lineup, tickets, and other festival updates.

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup IS OUT! Rezz, Diplo, Lilly Palmer, Alesso, Kaskade, Tiësto, RL Grime, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens, Audien B2b Jason Ross, Bassrush Experience, Benny Benassi, Chris Lorenzo, Claptone, Felix Da Housecat, Habstrakt, Hannah Wants, Jai Wolf, Joyryde, Kayzo, Lost In Dreams Presents, Maddix, Matroda, Patrick Topping, Riot Ten, Rossy, San Pacho, Sodown, Steller, SVDDEN DEATH, Timmy Trumpet and more.

Weekend GA, GA+, and VIP tickets are available starting this Friday, Feb. 9 at 12:00 PM CST. Check back for updates and access to passes.

This is actually a pretty spectacular lineup for the first incarnation of beyond Wonderland Chicago. It's making its Chicago debut at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 dates are June 1 - 2.

This festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.

The previous Beyond Wonderland lineup had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.

Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland Chicago performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.

There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland Chicago festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago map from the previous festival, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out

The legit official Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2024 dates are June 1 - 2

The Beyond Wonderland Chicago schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.