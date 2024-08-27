     
  <
Creamfields 2024
Start Date: August 22
End Date: August 26
Daresbury, Cheshire, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Creamfields North 2024 is another incarnation of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. There's also  Creamfields South that's a great new experience in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

 

The expected Creamfields North 2024 dates are August 22 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

There's always a Creamfields live stream that happens...

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Creamfields North as it happens.

 

Creamfields North tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Creamfields North lineup hasn't been announced yet.

 

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

 

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

 

 

 

 

There's also the the traditional verson of Creamfields earlier in the season: Creamfields South.

 

The previous Creamfields lineup had Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo,  DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more. 

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Longitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Creamfields North 2024 lineup and Creamfields North 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creamfields LIVE STREAM 2024

 

Come back here to watch the Creamfields North live stream all weekend!

 

 

 

Steel Yard Stage | Creamfields North | Day 2 live stream

 

 

 

Main Feed | Creamfields 2023 | Day 2 live stream

 

 

 

REPLAY Day 1 | Creamfields North | Day 1  live stream

 

 

 

Carl Cox | Creamfields North | Day 1  live stream

 

 

 

Curated Feed | @creamfields North | Day 1 live stream

 

 

 

Runway Stage | @creamfields North | Day 1 live stream

 

 

 

ARC Stage | @creamfields North | Day 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creamfields 2024 MEDIA

 

Creamfields North 2024 photo

 

Bring your bae to Creamfields North 2024

 

 

Creamfields North 2024

 

Creamfields North 2024 will have amazing visuals

 

 

 

Creamfields North - Friday Highlights

 

 

 

Creamfields North - Thursday Highlights

 

 

Creamfields North map

 

A previous Creamfields North venue map, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out

 

 

 

 

Creamfields North 2024 photo

 

Check the status of the Creamfields North 2024 lineup

 

 

Creamfields North 2024 photo

 

Creamfields North 2024 will be amazing

 

 

 

The 2024 Creamfields North will be this good SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

Creamfields NORTH 2024 Schedule

 

The Creamfields North schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creamfields NORTH Lineup 2024

 

The Creamfields North lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Creamfields NORTH Lineup RUMORS 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Creamfields North lineup rumors.

 

 

Creamfields lineup

 

Creamfields NORTH Lineup

 

The previous Creamfields North lineup included Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo,  DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more. 

 

 

 

Creamfields lineup

 

The Creamfields North lineup before that had Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Nina Kraviz, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Lilly Palmer, Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and more.

 
