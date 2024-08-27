Creamfields North 2024

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.
Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.
There's also the the traditional verson of Creamfields earlier in the season: Creamfields South.
The previous Creamfields North lineup included Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.
The Creamfields North lineup before that had Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Nina Kraviz, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Hardwell, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Lilly Palmer, Calvin Harris, Tiësto, Fatboy Slim, Camelphat, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond and more.