Creamfields North 2024 is another incarnation of the music festival we all know as Creamfields. There's also Creamfields South that's a great new experience in Hylands Park, Chelmsford.

The expected Creamfields North 2024 dates are August 22 - 26, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

There's always a Creamfields live stream that happens... Hit the livestream section farther below for details on how to watch.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Creamfields North as it happens.

Creamfields North tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Creamfields North tickets 2024 ticket section below for prices and access to passes.

The Creamfields North lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Creamfields North 2024 lineup section farther below for details on who will perform. Check back for updates.

Creamfields continues to thrive with amazing lineups. The secret to its widespread appeal is hard to determine, but whatever it is, it's real.

Creamfields remains a top destination for many electronic acts around the world today. It's held during the August Bank Holiday weekend in Daresbury, England. There are many ways to travel to Creamfields, including coach, car, train, air and shuttle bus; so check out your options ahead of time.

There's also the the traditional verson of Creamfields earlier in the season: Creamfields South.

The previous Creamfields lineup had Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Camelphat, Carl Cox Hybrid Live, Chase & Status (DJ Set), Cristoph, David Guetta, Diplo, DJ Snake, Don Diablo, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, Ferry Corsten, Four Tet, Kölsch, Martin Garrix, Nina Kraviz, Oliver Heldens, Tiësto and more.

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Longitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

The Creamfields North 2024 lineup and Creamfields North 2024 tickets are below!

Creamfields LIVE STREAM 2024

Come back here to watch the Creamfields North live stream all weekend!

Steel Yard Stage | Creamfields North | Day 2 live stream

Main Feed | Creamfields 2023 | Day 2 live stream

REPLAY Day 1 | Creamfields North | Day 1 live stream

Carl Cox | Creamfields North | Day 1 live stream

Curated Feed | @creamfields North | Day 1 live stream

Runway Stage | @creamfields North | Day 1 live stream

ARC Stage | @creamfields North | Day 1