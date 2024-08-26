     
Leeds Festival 2024
Start Date: August 23
End Date: August 25
Leeds, UK
Leeds Festival 2024 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

 

The expected Leeds Festival 2024 dates are 23 - 25 August, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The festival location is Bramham Park, and began in 1999 as an expansion to the Reading Festival.

 

Leeds Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Leeds Festival tickets section below for more ticket prices and access to passes.

 

 

The Leeds Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Leeds Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

 

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Longitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

When Do Leeds Festival Festival Tickets Go On Sale?

 

There’s usually a ticket pre-sale for Barclaycard holders in August and Three Mobile members in December.

 

Regular Leeds Festival tickets generally go on sale inline with the first lineup announcement, which is usually in December.

 

 

How Much Do Leeds Festival Tickets Cost?

 

The day ticket price usually starts at £100 and the weekend ticket prices are usually priced at £285.

 

 

 

leeds festival map

 

The Leeds Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

The official Leeds Festival playlist

 

 

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.

 

 

The Leeds Festival lineup before that had Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX, Run The Jewels and more.

