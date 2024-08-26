Leeds Festival 2024 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.
The expected Leeds Festival 2024 dates are 23 - 25 August, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The festival location is Bramham Park, and began in 1999 as an expansion to the Reading Festival.
The previous Leeds Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.
The Leeds Festival lineup before that had Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX, Run The Jewels and more.