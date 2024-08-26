Leeds Festival 2024 is a dual festival that goes with the Reading Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival: a lineup of rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Leeds Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

The expected Leeds Festival 2024 dates are 23 - 25 August, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Leeds Festival.

The festival location is Bramham Park, and began in 1999 as an expansion to the Reading Festival.

Leeds Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Leeds Festival tickets section below for more ticket prices and access to passes.

The Leeds Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Leeds Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

The previous Leeds Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Longitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

The Leeds Festival 2024 lineup and Leeds Festival 2024 tickets are below!

There’s usually a ticket pre-sale for Barclaycard holders in August and Three Mobile members in December.

Regular Leeds Festival tickets generally go on sale inline with the first lineup announcement, which is usually in December.

The day ticket price usually starts at £100 and the weekend ticket prices are usually priced at £285.

The Leeds Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.