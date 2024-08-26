Reading Festival 2024 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

The expected Reading Festival 2024 dates are August 23 -25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The festival location is near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.

Reading Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Reading Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Reading Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet! Hit the Reading Festival lineup section farther below to see who was previously announced and for a complete list of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

The previous Reading Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.

There’s usually a ticket pre-sale for Barclaycard holders in August and Three Mobile members in December.

Regular Reading Festival tickets generally go on sale inline with the first lineup announcement, which is usually in December.

The day ticket price usually starts at £100 and the weekend ticket prices are usually priced at £285.

The Reading Festival location is near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.

READING FESTIVAL LIVE STREAM 2024

Come back here to watch the Reading Festival live stream in 2024



The Reading Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.