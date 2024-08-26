     
Reading Festival 2024
Start Date: August 23
End Date: August 25
Reading, UK
Europe
 
 

Reading Festival 2024 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.

 

The expected Reading Festival 2024 dates are August 23 -25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The festival location is near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.

 

Reading Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Reading Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

The Reading Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet! Hit the Reading Festival lineup section farther below to see who was previously announced and for a complete list of who's perfoming. Check back for updates.

 

The previous Reading Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.

 

Also check out Love Saves The Day, Isle of Wight Festival, Creamfields South, Wireless Festival, Latitude Festival, Longitude Festival, Creamfields North, Reading Festival and Leeds Festival for other UK-based music festivals.

 

The Reading Festival 2024 lineup and Reading Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Reading Festival 2024 Schedule


The Reading Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reading Festival 2024 Lineup


The Reading Festival lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Reading Festival Tickets

 

Reading Festival tickets come in a variety of levels & prices.

 

Hit the button for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

READING FESTIVAL TICKETS
 

READING FESTIVAL TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

 

Reading Festival Lineup Rumours 2024

 

Check back for updates and predictions on the best Reading Festival lineup rumors.

 

 

 

 

2024 Reading Festival lineup

 

The previous Reading Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.

 

 

 

Reading Festival Lineup

 

The previous Reading Festival lineup included Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX and Run The Jewels.

