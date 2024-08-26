Reading Festival 2024 is a dual festival that goes with the Leeds Festival. You get all of the best parts of a major British music festival lineup: rock, metal, pop indie and electronic music across many stages for a great drunken weekend! Reading Festival is one of the the UK's biggest music festivals.
The expected Reading Festival 2024 dates are August 23 -25, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
The festival location is near Caversham Bridge, at Little John's Farm on Richfield Avenue in central Reading.
The previous Reading Festival lineup had The 1975, Sam Fender, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Foals, Imagine Dragons, Doyle Carter, Central Tee, Steve Lacy, Bicep Live, Beck Hill, Wet Leg, Nothing But Thieves, Declan McKenna, Rina Sawayama, Subfocus & Dimension, Lovejoy, and more.
Check back for updates and predictions on the best Reading Festival lineup rumors.
Reading Festival Lineup
The previous Reading Festival lineup included Dave, Arctic Monkeys, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Glass Animals, Wolf Alice, Bastille, All Time Low, Fontaines D.C., Polo G, Wolf Alice, Charlie XCX and Run The Jewels.