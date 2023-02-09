EDC Las Vegas 2023 is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC LAs Vegas features a lineup of house, techno, trance, and bass music, and it typically takes place over three days. Tickets are available now.

EDC Las Vegas tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2023 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes. Check back for updates.

General Admission and GA+, EDC Las Vegas tickets have sold out. VIP tickets are still available. You can still find EDC Las Vegas tickets on Stubhub.

The EDC Las Vegas lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the 2023 EDC Las Vegas lineup section farther below for details, rumors and announcements. Ellen Allien has confirmed she is in the EDC Las Vegas lineup for May 21. Indira Paganotto is the newest lineup rumor to be added to the list. Check back for updates.

The official EDC Las Vegas 2023 dates are May 19 - 21.

The last EDC Las Vegas lineup had Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Excision, Grimes, Adam Beyer, Rezz, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Jauz, Nora En Pure, Anfisa Letyago, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night, Aly & Fila, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Liquid Stranger, Richie Hawtin and more.

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

EDC Las Vegas 2023 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

