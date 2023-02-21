     
 
EDC Mexico 2023
Mexico City
Mexico
 
 
EDC Mexico 2023 is happening this weekend in Mexico City. This is your ultimate guide to EDC Mexico.

 

It's a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, Bass Music, and more. It happens in Mexico City at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

 

EDC Mexico is happening this weekend! Check back for updates. The EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26.

 

EDC Mexico 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

Hit the EDC Mexico lineup below to see who’s performing, and check our EDC Mexico Lineup Preview to learn more about some the acts performing with recommendations who to see.

 

 

BEST WAYS TO EXPERIENCE EDC MEXICO IN 2023

 

  1. Hit the music stages! You’ve got classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM. Hit the EDC Mexico lineup below to see who’s performing, and check our EDC Mexico Lineup Preview to learn more about some the acts performing with recommendations who to see.

  2. Check out the rides & performers. EDC always cirque-like feel to it, that means taking a carnival-like experience of performers and theatrics and leveling it up into a bigger experience. At EDC Mexico, performers mean the “merry bands of Funkdafied Freaks—the dancers, stilters, aerialists, circus performers, and other whimsical characters of EDC,” as they put it. They’ll be roaming around through weekend. Soak up the atmosphere and dig it.

  3. Meet new people: EDC Mexico is a great place to meet new people who share your love of electronic music and raving. Start conversations with fellow ravers, or join a group on social media before the event to connect with other attendees.

 

The EDC Mexico lineup has Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more. Hit the EDC Mexico 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup and EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

 

EDC Mexico Schedule 2023

 

EDC Mexico schedule

 

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times for Friday

 

 

EDC Mexico schedule

 

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times for Saturday

 

 

EDC Mexico schedule

 

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times for Sunday

 

 

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup 2023

 

EDC Mexico 2023 lineup

 

 

EDC Mexico Lineup

 

The EDC Mexico lineup for 2023! Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more.

 

Check back for the EDC Mexico lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.

 

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

neonGARDEN lineup at EDC Mexico

 

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

The Factory93 Experience lineup at neonGARDEN

 

EDC Mexico lineup

 

The Boombox Art Car lineup

 

 

2023 EDC Mexico lineup

 

Mushroom House Art car lineup

 

 

 

The last EDC Mexico lineup had Carl Cox, Markus Schulz, deadmau5, Rezz, Dillon Francis, Nora En Pure, Camelphat, Zedd, DJ Snake and more.
 
