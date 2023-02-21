EDC Mexico 2023 is happening this weekend in Mexico City. This is your ultimate guide to EDC Mexico

It's a south of the border offshoot of the festival, with a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, Bass Music, and more. It happens in Mexico City at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

EDC Mexico is happening this weekend! Check back for updates. The EDC Mexico 2023 dates are February 24 - 26.

EDC Mexico 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the EDC Mexico tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

Hit the EDC Mexico lineup below to see who's performing, and check our EDC Mexico Lineup Preview to learn more about some the acts performing with recommendations who to see.

Hit the music stages! You've got classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM.

Check out the rides & performers. EDC always cirque-like feel to it, that means taking a carnival-like experience of performers and theatrics and leveling it up into a bigger experience. At EDC Mexico, performers mean the “merry bands of Funkdafied Freaks—the dancers, stilters, aerialists, circus performers, and other whimsical characters of EDC,” as they put it. They’ll be roaming around through weekend. Soak up the atmosphere and dig it.

Meet new people: EDC Mexico is a great place to meet new people who share your love of electronic music and raving. Start conversations with fellow ravers, or join a group on social media before the event to connect with other attendees.



The EDC Mexico lineup has Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Diplo, Illenium, Kölsch, Liquid Stranger, Marshmallow, Martin Garrix, Gorgon City, Nicky Romero, Slander, Tiësto and more. Hit the EDC Mexico 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The EDC Mexico 2023 lineup and EDC Mexico 2023 tickets are below!

