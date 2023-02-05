10 Electric Forest Acts To See From The 2023 Lineup

The Electric Forest 2023 lineup is filled with house music, bass, trance, dubstep, electro and more! It's like falling down the rabbit hole into a trippy electronic Wonderland that’s a music festival. Electric Forest 2023 is a fusion of music, art, and consciousness that turns the forest into a mesmerizing light show.

Check out the Electric Forest lineup farther below, after you've checked our list of 10 acts to see in the Electric Foest lineup for 2023.

Tickets get you access to stages like Ranch Arena, Sherwood Court, Tripolee, Jubilee, The Observatory and more.

Tickets are available now.

Electric Forest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for ticket prices on Electric Forest 2023 tickets and access to passes.

Electric Forest tickets have sold out, so you now have two options to get tickets: 1) join the official Electric Forest ticket exchange and get on the waitlist or 2) try StubHub for Electric Forest tickets to see what prices are available.

The Electric Forest 2023 dates are June 22 - 25.

Also check out the Curated Events Series, Silent Disco, Daily Yoga and more.

In addition to the electrifying music, the 2023 incarnation of Electric Forest also offers art installations, interactive experiences, and a Curated Events Series.

Still the music is THE reason to go to Electric Forest in 2023. Here’s 10 acts to catch while you’re there:

ODESZA is one of those acts that are hard to categorize: they don’t fit neatly into one genre. Influences on their sound include Indietronica, Future Bass, Electropop and more. Their music is atmospheric with grand flourishes of emotion.

Illenium creates a hybrid of Future Bass, Melodic Dubstep and even a little bit of Trap Music. I guarantee you that if you watch this 4 minute video to the end, you’ll be sold on his music. It’s even been described as emotional indie, pop-tinged, mellow alternative and crushing dubstep. One thing is for sure tho: Illenium has built a super-dedicated group of fans that literally FREAK OUT when given a chance to see him live.





The Rezz movement has been growing to outsized proportions in recent years, and here’s why: her music combines Techno, Dubstep and Midtempo Bass with darksider, low growl thump to it. Like Illenium, she really creates her own sound and nobody comes close to her distinctive sound aesthetic.

Addictive hooks, House, Jungle/Tropical, Dance Pop and EDM collide into the SOFI TUKKER sound, with a little Brazilian thrown in.

Zeds Dead high-intensity live shows mix elements of UK Garage, Glitch, Dubstep, Electro-House, Drum and Bass and more.

Above & Beyond are one the best Trance acts from over the past 20 years. They strike the alternate subset genres of Vocal Trance, Progressive Trance and even Progressive House. If you’ve heard of the labels Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep, those are their labels

Jamie xx has his own solo thing as well as being a member of the Indi pop band The xx. Jamie performs Future Garage, Post-Dubstep, House, UK Garage Trip Hop and more for a wide-ranging and diverse set of music.

Lane 8 is another DJ with a wide range of influences: Deep house, Progressive house, Classical, Dance/Electronic, Folk and more. Smooth Daddy is his approach as creates music that ebbs and flows with a sense of smoothness.

With San Holo you get Trap, ‎Future Bass‎, ‎and Ambient. Think euphoric soundscapes and guitar melodies.

Bass-Driven House Music and UK Garage are the sound aesthetics of Gorgon City. Add additive vocals and you’ve got a unique blend of sounds that have define Gorgon City.