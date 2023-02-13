Insomniac Events has created Electric Forest as a magical electronic music festival that's like Alice In Wonderland meets the forest. The festival is a trippy fusion of music, art, and consciousness that transforms the forest into a mesmerizing light show.

At Electric Forest, you can dance to a diverse lineup of genres, including jam bands, House Music, Bass, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. EF is known for its incredible and elaborate stage designs, immersive environment, and tight-knit community.

In addition to the music, Electric Forest 2023 also has art installations, interactive experiences, and a Curated Events Series.

Electric Forest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ticket section below for ticket prices on Electric Forest 2023 tickets and access to passes.

Electric Forest tickets have sold out, so you now have two options to get tickets: 1) join the official Electric Forest ticket exchange and get on the waitlist or 2) try StubHub for Electric Forest tickets to see what prices are available.

Whether you're looking to join in on the Silent Disco, get your yoga on, or explore the many other offerings, there's always something to do at Electric Forest.

Here are 10 things to add to your Electric Forest bucket list:

Get your flow on at sunrise yoga: Start your day off right with a peaceful yoga session in the forest.

Dance your heart out: Electric Forest has a killer lineup of electronic dance music, hip-hop, and live bands - let loose and dance!

Expand your mind: Attend Electric Forest workshops and discussions to broaden your horizons and learn something new.

Connect with the community: Get involved in campground games, silent discos, and other community events.

Fuel up with delicious food: Electric Forest has lots of food vendors, including food for the plant-based and vegan crowd.

Represent your faves: Show love to your favorite artists by buying their merchandise.

Find peace in the forest: Take a break from the music and enjoy a peaceful stroll in the beautiful surroundings. Do this both during the day and at night for different vibes. Go off the beaten path and take a look around in the forest.

Meet new friends: Connect with fellow festival-goers, make new friends and create memories together.

Absorb the atmosphere: Electric Forest has a unique and unforgettable vibe, be sure to take it all in!

Capture the memories: Don't forget to take photos and videos to keep the memories alive long after the festival is over. And TikTok and Instagram fo sho.



Electric Forest has been held since 2011 and has grown in popularity over the years, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world.

The Electric Forest lineup has Odesza, Illenium, Zeds Dead, Above & Beyond, Jamie xx, Gryffin, Lane 8, Chris Lake, Rezz, Goose, Sofi Tukker, Ganja White Night, Chrome, Madeon, The String Cheese Incident and more. Hit the Electric Forest 2023 lineup section for a complete list of who is performing. Check back for updates.

The Electric Forest 2023 dates are June 22 - 25.

The previous Electric Forest lineup had Disclosure, GRiZ, Porter Robinson, Louis The Child, The Disco Biscuits, Sylvan Esso, Slander, Fisher, Big Gigantic, Markus Schultz, TOKiMONSTA, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Femi Kuti, Yves Tumor, Toro Y Moi, Subtronics and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

Check out the 2023 Electric Forest lineup below. For more information, check out the Spacelab Electric Forest 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide.

The Electric Forest 2023 lineup and Electric Forest 2023 tickets are below!