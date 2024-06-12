Heatwave Music Festival 2024 is a two-day event in July that includes a lineup of House Music, Bass Music, Tech and Hip-Hop inspired genres. Tickets are available.

The expected Heatwave Music Festival 2024 dates are July 8 - 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's located at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois. It's produced by Chicago-based Auris Presents.

Heatwave Music Festival 2024 tickets are available in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the button below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Heatwave Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Heatwave Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

Heatwave Music Festival combines electronic music with “a music-meets-art landscape of installations and environments to explore.” It’s pop-art inspired event, so expect an influence from Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and more.

Douglass Park is also home to a miniature golf course, five playgrounds, an outdoor swimming pool, soccer fields, basketball courts, and an oval running track in case you want to blow off some steam while you’re there.

The previous Heatwave Music Festival lineup had GRiZ, Gryffin, Kx5, Slander, Tiësto, Loud Luxury, LSDream, Malaa, A-Trak, Deorro and more.

If you dig Heatwave Music Festival, you should also try Lollapalooza, Movement Music Festival, Railbird Festival, North Coast Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Dancefestopia or Lost Lands.

The Heatwave Music Festival 2024 lineup and Heatwave Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

Heatwave Music Festival is located at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois. It's a large outdoor amphitheatre with a capacity of over 30,000. General Parking is available at the North Garage in Soldier Field. VIP parking is available for an extra $30.

Heatwave Music Festival SCHEDULE 2024



The Heatwave Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.