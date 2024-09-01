North Coast Music Festival 2024 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop! Tickets are on sale.
The expected North Coast Music Festival 2024 dates are August 30 - September 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
It's located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.
The previous North Coast Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Chris Lorenzo, Marshmellow, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, Alison Wonderland,Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Lan, Elderbrook, Gordon, Atliens, Enzo, A Hundred Drums, Default, Daily Bread, Huge, MZG and more.
The North Coast Music Festival lineup before that had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Diplo, Kaytranda, Gryffin, Slander, Subtronics and more.