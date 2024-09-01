North Coast Music Festival 2024 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop! Tickets are on sale.

The expected North Coast Music Festival 2024 dates are August 30 - September 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.

North Coast Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2024 tickets below for details and access to tickets.

The North Coast Music Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

The previous North Coast Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Chris Lorenzo, Marshmellow, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, Alison Wonderland,Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Lan, Elderbrook, Gordon, Atliens, Enzo, A Hundred Drums, Default, Daily Bread, Huge, MZG and more.

If you dig North Coast Music Festival, you should also try Lollapalooza, Movement Music Festival, Railbird Festival, Heatwave Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Dancefestopia or Lost Lands.

North Coast Music Festival Schedule



The North Coast Music Festival 2024 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.