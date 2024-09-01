     
  <
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 
   
North Coast Music Festival 2024
Start Date: August 30
End Date: September 1
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 

North Coast Music Festival 2024 in Chicago calls itself "Summer's Last Stand" ... it happens over Labor Day weekend, with a lineup of electronic music and hip-hop! Tickets are on sale.

 

The expected North Coast Music Festival 2024 dates are August 30 - September 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

It's located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.

 

North Coast Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2024 tickets below for details and access to tickets.

 

NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
NORTH COAST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The North Coast Music Festival 2024 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the North Coast Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing. Check back for updates.

 

The previous North Coast Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Chris Lorenzo, Marshmellow, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, Alison Wonderland,Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Lan, Elderbrook, Gordon, Atliens, Enzo, A Hundred Drums, Default, Daily Bread, Huge, MZG and more.

 

If you dig North Coast Music Festival, you should also try Lollapalooza, Movement Music Festival, Railbird Festival, Heatwave Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Dancefestopia or Lost Lands.

 

The North Coast Music Festival 2024 lineup and North Coast Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels. Tickets are available now.

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets:

 

NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
NORTH COAST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

How much are North Coast Music Festival tickets?

 

Ticket prices vary depending on whether you want GA, VIP or Platinum tickets.

 

 

 

Where is North Coast festival located?

 

North Coast Music Festival is located at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This is a suburb southwest of downtown Chicago.

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024 Media

North Coast Music Festival map

 

The North Coast Music Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next event might be layed out.

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024

 

What are you gonna wear to North Coast Music Festival 2024? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

 

2024 North Coast Music Festival will be like this

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024

 

You can have a fantastic weekend in the sun at North Coast Music Festival 2024

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024 dates

 

The expected North Coast Music Festival 2024 dates are August 30 - September 1

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024 will be like this

 

 

2024 North Coast Music Festival tickets

 

Check back for updates on 2024 North Coast Music Festival tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival 2024

 

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival Schedule

 

The North Coast Music Festival 2024 schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival Lineup

 

The North Coast Music Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival TICKETS

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets:

 

 

NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
NORTH COAST TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

North Coast Music Festival lineup

 

The previous North Music Festival lineup had Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, Chris Lorenzo, Marshmellow, Zeds Dead, Flume, Alesso, Ganja White Night, Alison Wonderland,Liquid Stranger, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Lan, Elderbrook, Gordon, Atliens, Enzo, A Hundred Drums, Default, Daily Bread, Huge, MZG and more.

 

 

North Coast Music Festival lineup

 

The North Music Festival lineup for Club Coast

 

 

 

2024 North Coast Music Festival lineup

 

The North Coast Music Festival lineup before that had Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Porter Robinson, Fisher, Diplo, Kaytranda, Gryffin, Slander, Subtronics and more.
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2024. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2024       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     