Escape Halloween 2025

Escape Halloween is the ultimate spooky rave!





It’s a massive two-day Halloween Festival in SoCal, all decked out in haunted mazes, crazy stages, and people going hard in costumes.

You’ve got big-name DJs spinning everything from house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more, so there’s a mix for everyone. The energy is like being in a haunted house with 100,000 people who are all there to lose themselves to the beat. The visuals, the lights—total sensory overload. If you’re into Halloween and raving, it’s the spot.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 12:00 PM PST. Check back for updates and access to passes!





It’s located at NOS Events Center, at 689 S. E St. in San Bernardino. It’s over 120 acres & has 150,000 square feet of indoor event space.

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of Escape Halloween.

The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Last year's lineup had some big names like Nina Kraviz, deadmau5, Alison Wonderland and Don Diablo holding it down.

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres.

