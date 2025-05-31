|
Beyond Wonderland Chicago has House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more. It's an electronic music festival created by Insomniac Events that uses story-telling to create a fantasy about the Queen and her Royal Court.
The expected Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025 dates are May 31 - June 1, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates.
It's location is Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.
The Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.
Hit the Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025 tickets section below for details and access to passes:
The previous Beyond Wonderland Chicago map
The previous Beyond Wonderland Chicago parking map
This festival includes stages like Queen's Domain, Mad Hatter's Castle, Caterpillars Garden, Cheshire's Woods and Beyond Wench.
Be on the watch for Beyond Wonderland Chicago performers Alice and the Queen, Formal Foxes, The Leopard Ladies and more as they roam around the festival.
There are otherworldly and multidimensional environments, interactive technology, and wonders of color and light. The Beyond Wonderland Chicago festival site will also include food & beverages, alcohol, water refill stations, battery charging stations, lockers ATM's and more.
The previous Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup had Rezz, Diplo, Lilly Palmer, Alesso, Kaskade, Tiësto, RL Grime, NGHTMRE, Oliver Heldens and more.
Beyond Wonderland Chicago is located at untington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. It’s an outdoor amphitheater built as a temporary seasonal structure for the summer concert season.
The Beyond Wonderland Chicago schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.
The Beyond Wonderland Chicago lineup before that had Audien, Dillon Francis, Ellen Allien, NGHTMRE, Excision, Kaskade, Slushii, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Tiësto, Troyboi and more.
The Beyond Wonderland lineup before that had Zedd , DJ Snake. Above & Beyond, Zomboy, Audiotistic, Jauz, Tinlicker, ZEDD, Zeds Dead, Paul Van Dyk and more.