EDC Mexico is a south of the border offshoot of EDC, created by Insomniac Events. You can experience classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM!

Check back for updates on the EDC Mexico 2025 lineup and tickets.

Lineup: The EDC Mexico lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Mexico 2025 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

Location and Dates: The expected EDC Mexico 2025 dates are February 21 - 23, located at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. These dates are projected based off the previous festival dates, but aren't confirmed. Check back for updates.

Tickets: Right now, EDC Mexico tickets for 2025 are not available.

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The previous EDC Mexico lineup had Alesso, Aly & Fila,Armin Van Buuren, Big Gigantic, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Chris Lorenzo, Cristoph, David Guetta, Dillon Francis, Don Diablo, Indira Paganatto, Nifra, Nina Kraviz, Rezz, Richie Hawtin, Skrillex, Sofi Tukker, Zedd and more.

Also check out Skyline Music Festival, Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Hard Summer, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The EDC Mexico 2025 lineup and EDC Mexico 2025 tickets are below!

EDC Mexico is located at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It's within the public park of the Magdalena Mixhuca Sports City in southeast Mexico City.

The EDC Mexico schedule of set times will be posted here when announced.