EDC Mexico is a south of the border offshoot of EDC, created by Insomniac Events. You can experience classic Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, wasteLAND, DOS EQUIS STAGE and stereoBLOOM!
Location and Dates: The expected EDC Mexico 2025 dates are February 21 - 23, located at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. These dates are projected based off the previous festival dates, but aren't confirmed. Check back for updates.
The previous EDC Mexico lineup had Alesso, Aly & Fila,Armin Van Buuren, Big Gigantic, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Chris Lorenzo, Cristoph, David Guetta, Dillon Francis, Don Diablo, Indira Paganatto, Nifra, Nina Kraviz, Rezz, Richie Hawtin, Skrillex, Sofi Tukker, Zedd and more.