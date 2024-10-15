EDC KOREA 2025

EDC Korea the ultimate music festival experience that Insomniac Events creates, exported to Incheon, Jung-gu. Picture this: you're in Korea, surrounded with good vibes, with some of the biggest names in EDM dropping insane beats all night long. The festival is happening in April at Inspire Entertainment Resort. The dates are April 25 - 26. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of EDC Korea. The stages will be straight-up mind-blowing—like each one takes you to a different world, with lights, lasers, and visuals that make everything feel super surreal. But it’s not just about the music—you’ve got classic Insomniac art installations all over the place, carnival rides if you’re down for some extra fun. And imagine the food—it’s a Korean foodie experience with something for everyone. TICKETS Tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP levels. EDC KOREA TICKETS TICKETS ON VIAGOGO #EDCWorldwide 헤드라이너 여러분! 🌏 2025년 4월 25일과 26일, 우리는 다시 한 번 한국으로 돌아가는 소식을 전하게 되어 매우 기쁩니다! 💫 또 한 번의 놀라운 모험을 위해 인스파이어 엔터테인먼트 리조트에서 만날 예정이니 달력에 표시해 두세요! ✨ pic.twitter.com/2jfvD1zy49 — EDC Korea (@EDC__Korea) October 15, 2024 The whole festival feels like one big community. Everyone will be there to have a good time, connect, and just live in the moment. LINEUP

The EDC Korea lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates. Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.