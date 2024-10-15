   
 
Spacelab
EDC KOREA 2025

  
     
EDC Korea the ultimate music festival experience that Insomniac Events creates, exported to Incheon, Jung-gu.

 

Picture this: you're in Korea, surrounded with good vibes, with some of the biggest names in EDM dropping insane beats all night long.

 

The festival is happening in April at Inspire Entertainment Resort. The dates are April 25 - 26.

 

 

Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of EDC Korea.

 

The stages will be straight-up mind-blowing—like each one takes you to a different world, with lights, lasers, and visuals that make everything feel super surreal.

 

 

But it’s not just about the music—you’ve got classic Insomniac art installations all over the place, carnival rides if you’re down for some extra fun.

 

And imagine the food—it’s a Korean foodie experience with something for everyone.

 

Tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP levels.

 

EDC KOREA TICKETS
 
TICKETS ON VIAGOGO

 

The whole festival feels like one big community.

 

Everyone will be there to have a good time, connect, and just live in the moment.

 

LINEUP

 

The EDC Korea lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

