EDC Mexico is like stepping into a neon-drenched dream where the bass shakes the ground, and the energy never dips.

It’s the biggest electronic music festival in Latin America, turning Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez into a full-blown wonderland of towering stages, crazy visuals, and nonstop beats from some of the biggest names in EDM, house, techno, and everything in between.

The expected dates are Feb 20 - 22, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check for updates.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

First off, the lineup is stacked every year—think massive headliners and underground gems all in one place.

The lineup hasn't been released yet.

Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who's performing. Check back for updates.

Then there’s the vibe—EDC Mexico feels like a massive, electric community where everyone is hyped, friendly, and fully in the moment.

Also try these Insomniac Festivals

EDC Mexico 2026

Beyond Wonderland 2025

EDC Las Vegas 2025

Beyond Wonderland Chicago 2025

Electric Forest 2025

Lost In Dreams 2025

Nocturnal Wonderland 2025

Escape Halloween 2025

Add in insane production, wild art installations, and a crowd that never stops moving, and you’ve got a festival that just hits different.

Picture this: you’re under a sky of swirling lasers, surrounded by thousands of people dancing like their lives depend on it.

The stages are massive, the visuals are straight-up psychedelic, and every drop feels like a collective adrenaline rush.

Between sets, you’re hitting up food trucks, meeting random festival besties, and maybe even getting lost in some trippy art installations.

It’s immersive, it’s euphoric, and it’s the kind of weekend that leaves you buzzing for weeks.

Local Places To Check Out At EDC Mexico

Don’t just make your trip about EDC Mexico, tho. You've got to check out the iconic Zócalo when you're in town. It's the heart of the city, where you'll find amazing landmarks like the Metropolitan Cathedral and the National Palace. And if you're into art, places like the Frida Kahlo Museum and the Museum of Modern Art are absolutely world-class.

Or the Teotihuacan Pyramids! They're absolutely mind-blowing. First off, just standing there, you can't help but feel a little awe-struck thinking about how they were built way back in like 100 BC. The Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon are the stars of the show – climbing them gives you this epic view of the whole site that's just unforgettable.

Then there's the Avenue of the Dead – it's this long road that connects everything and makes you wonder about all the history that's passed along it. Plus, the whole place is surrounded by these amazing murals and artifacts that tell stories of the people who lived there ages ago. It's a whole vibe. And being there as the sun rises or sets? Absolutely magical.

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

The EDC Mexico lineup will be posted here when it's announced.

Spacelab articles and festival guides might have affiliate links or receive compensation for products and services mentioned on this website.