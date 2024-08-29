  EDC THAILAND 2025  

EDC Thailand the ultimate music festival experience that Insomniac Events creates, exported to Thailand. Picture this: you're in Thailand, surrounded with good vibes, with some of the biggest names in EDM dropping insane beats all night long. The lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Lineup section farther below to see who will be performing. Check back for updates. Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2025 edition of EDC Thailand. The stages will be straight-up mind-blowing—like each one takes you to a different world, with lights, lasers, and visuals that make everything feel super surreal. But it’s not just about the music—you’ve got classic Insomniac art installations all over the place, carnival rides if you’re down for some extra fun. And imagine the food—it’s Thai a foodie experience with something for everyone. TICKETS Tickets are usually available in General Admission, GA+ and VIP levels. EDC THAILAND TICKETS TICKETS ON VIAGOGO Catch all the energy from our press conference✨ and gear up for an epic adventure! 🚀🌈

This is just the beginning of something unforgettable! ⚡️🌼 #EDCThailand



Follow us to stay updated with the latest details on everything #EDCThailand! 📲👀 pic.twitter.com/ttvOUnWogI — EDC Thailand (@edc_thailand) August 14, 2024 The whole festival feels like one big community. Everyone will be there to have a good time, connect, and just live in the moment. LINEUP

The EDC Thailand lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.