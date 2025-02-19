Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival created by dedicated to underground electronic music in Los Angeles. It's produced by by the Day Trip and Factory 93.

The lineup hasn't been announced yet.

Hit the lineup section farther below to track who will be performing. Check back for updates.

Hit the buttons below to check tickets and prices:

The festival dates are expected to be February 14 - 15, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles.

Skyline 2025 ✔️ Returning to the heart of DTLA for a weekend full of sounds that covered a wide range of the house, techno and dance spectrums felt right in every way. 💙We are immensely thankful to every artist & dancer that showed up with the best energy and sense of community. pic.twitter.com/bGOm5FJECQ — Skyline (@Skyline__Fest) February 19, 2025

Skyline Music Festival brings together some of the hottest DJs from the underground dance music scene.

It's a fantastic chance to dive into the world of underground dance, art, and culture in a lively atmosphere. If you dig electronic dance music and are up for a multi-sensory festival experience, you've got to check out Skyline!

Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

What Is The Skyline Music Festival 2026 Location? The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles. The park has has four areas: the restored historic Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain with a membrane pool, a small performance lawn, a large event lawn and a community terrace with plants. Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but last year the festival moved to a new location at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Skyline Music Festival 2026 Schedule

The Skyline Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.