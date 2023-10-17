ACL Fest 2023 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. It has a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! It happens in Zilker Park, and you'll find a diverse lineup on 8 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

The CONFIRMED ACL Fest 2023 dates are Oct. 6 - 8 and 13 - 15. Thesee dates have been confirmed on the ACL Fest website.

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting. There's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year.

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court and plenty of selfie spaces. Austin City Limits isn't just a music festival, it's an experience and a state of mind. There's also the famous ACL Art Market & social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program.

The last ACL Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Death Cab for Cutie, Culture Club, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Diplo, Lil Durke, Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, James Blake, The War On Drugs, Spoon, Big Gigantic, Sofi Tukker, Japanese Breakfast and more!

