Start Date: October 6 - 8
End Date: October 13 - 15
Austin, Texas
USA
 
 

ACL Fest 2023 is a major music festival in Austin, TX. It has a lineup of indie music, country, folk, rock and electronic music! It happens in Zilker Park, and you'll find a diverse lineup on 8 stages with more than 125 performances over two weekends.

 

The CONFIRMED ACL Fest 2023 dates are Oct. 6 - 8 and 13 - 15. Thesee dates have been confirmed on the ACL Fest website.

 

ACL Fest tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the ACL Fest 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

ACL FEST TICKETS

 

The ACL Fest lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the ACL Fest 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The ACL Fest Late Night Shows provide a great chance to your favorite artists after the festival day is over in a more intimate, closer to the stage setting. There's also an Austin City Limits live stream every year.

 

Come back to check out the ACL Fest live stream.

 

You'll also find phone charging stations, the ACL Eats Food Court and plenty of selfie spaces. Austin City Limits isn't just a music festival, it's an experience and a state of mind. There's also the famous ACL Art Market & social community people can find solace in the Rock & Recycle Program.

 

The last ACL Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Death Cab for Cutie, Culture Club, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Diplo, Lil Durke, Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, James Blake, The War On Drugs, Spoon, Big Gigantic, Sofi Tukker, Japanese Breakfast and more!

 

The ACL Fest 2023 lineup and ACL Fest 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

ACL Fest tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button for more details on prices & access to tickets:

 

The previous ACL Fest lineup had Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, Lil Nas X, Phoenix, Diplo, Lil Durke, Nathaniel Rateliff, Billy Strings, James Blake, The War On Drugs, Spoon, Big Gigantic, Sofi Tukker, Japanese Breakfast and more.

 

George Strait, Billie Eilish, Duran Duran, Miley Cyrus, Rüfüs Du Sol, Dababy and Erykah Badu were the headliners for the last festival. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelley, Black Pumas, Great Van Fleet, St Vincent, Modest Mouse and Alison Wonderland all topped the list of the last ACL Fest lineup.

 
