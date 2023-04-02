     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2022 STORE        
 
 
 
 

 

   
CRSSD Festival 2023
Start Date: March 4
End Date: March 5
San Diego, California, USA
 
 

CRSSD Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets below for more details and access to passes.

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

The expected CRSSD Festival 2023 dates are March 4 - 5, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the prvious spring festival. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

 

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Media

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

2023 CRSSD Festival photos

 

The stage vibe for CRSSD Festival 2023

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

You'll find bliss at the 2023 CRSSD Festival

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

The 2023 CRSSD Festival will be a new year with a fresh batch of artists

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music at CRSSD Festival 2023 SEE LINEUP >

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup for 2023 will be posted here when it's announced. Check back for updates.

 

 

CRSSD Festival Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry and more.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     