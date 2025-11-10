   
 
Spacelab
EDC Orlando 2025

  
     
   
   
 

EDC Orlando returns to light up Florida with three days of mind-blowing beats, stunning visuals, and nonstop energy. 🌴⚡

 

Join the electric family under the neon sky and experience a festival like no other!

 

The expected EDC Orlando 2025 dates are Nov. 7 - 9, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check for updates.

 

EDC Orlando is an insane energy explosion of lights, sounds, and pure good times. Think three days of non-stop dancing, wild costumes, and insane stages that look like they belong in a sci-fi movie.

 

The whole place is a full-on sensory overload, but in the best way possible.

 


You got all the big names in EDM—and it’s not just the music, it’s the people. Everyone’s there for good vibes only, just living for the moment.

 

Plus, Orlando in November? Perfect weather for an outdoor rave. Just get ready for some glitter, bass drops, and like, zero sleep.

 

The previous EDC Orlando lineup had Alesso, Amélie Léns, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Carl Cox, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Illenium, Alison Wonderland, Kaskade, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Benny Benassi, Slander, Zeds Dead, Zombie and more.

 

Tickets

Schedule

Lineup

