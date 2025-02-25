     
 
Spacelab
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA Divider CANADA Divider UNITED KINGDOM Divider AUSTRALIA Divider EUROPE Divider ASIA
NEWS Divider 2025 Divider STORE Divider
Instagram X Threads Facebook
 

 

   
Shim   Shim
Start Date: February 22
End Date: February 23
Los Angeles, California, USA

Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival created by dedicated to underground electronic music in Los Angeles. It's produced by by the Day Trip and Factory 93.

 

Lineup: The Skyline Music Festival lineup for 2025 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

Location and Dates: The expected Skyline Music Festival 2025 dates are February 22 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates. The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles.

 

Tickets: Skyline Music Festival tickets are usually available in General Admission and VIP experiences. Hit the buttons below for prices and availability.

 

SKYLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
SKYLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Skyline Music Festival 2025

 

Skyline Music Festival has big vibes

 

 

Skyline Music Festival 2025

 

Hit the Skyline Music Festival 2025 lineup section to track who will be performing.

 

Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

 

Skyline Music Festival 2025

 

The last Skyline Music Festival lineup had Camelphat, Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Chris Lake, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganotto, and more.

 

Also check out Skyline Music Festival, Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Hard Summer, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Skyline Music Festival 2025 lineup and Skyline Music Festival 2025 tickets are below!

 

Skyline Music Festival 2025

 

 

 

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

SKYLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
SKYLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

What Is The Skyline Music Festival 2025 Location?

 

The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles. The park has has four areas: the restored historic Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain with a membrane pool, a small performance lawn, a large event lawn and a community terrace with plants.

 

Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but last year the festival moved to a new location at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

 

 

 

What are the Skyline Music Festival 2025 dates?

 

The expected Skyline Music Festival dates for 2025 are Feb. 22 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates on when they become official.

 

 

 

Skyline Music Festival 2025 Schedule

 

The Skyline Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Skyline Music Festival 2025 Lineup

 

The Skyline Music Festival lineup for 2025 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

Check back for updates.

 

 

The previous Skyline Music Festival lineup had Camelphat, Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Chris Lake, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganotto, and more.
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
Spacelab
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2025. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     