Skyline Music Festival is a two-day festival created by dedicated to underground electronic music in Los Angeles. It's produced by by the Day Trip and Factory 93.

Lineup: The Skyline Music Festival lineup for 2025 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

Location and Dates: The expected Skyline Music Festival 2025 dates are February 22 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates. The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles.

Tickets: Skyline Music Festival tickets are usually available in General Admission and VIP experiences. Hit the buttons below for prices and availability.

Skyline Music Festival has big vibes

Hit the Skyline Music Festival 2025 lineup section to track who will be performing.

Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.

The last Skyline Music Festival lineup had Camelphat, Carl Cox (Hybrid Set), Chris Lake, Hot Since 82, Indira Paganotto, and more.

Also check out Skyline Music Festival, Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Beyond Wonderland Chicago, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, Hard Summer, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween and EDC Orlando for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Skyline Music Festival 2025 lineup and Skyline Music Festival 2025 tickets are below!

What Is The Skyline Music Festival 2025 Location? The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles. The park has has four areas: the restored historic Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain with a membrane pool, a small performance lawn, a large event lawn and a community terrace with plants. Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but last year the festival moved to a new location at Gloria Molina Grand Park.

Skyline Music Festival 2025 Schedule

The Skyline Music Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.