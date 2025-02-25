Location and Dates: The expected Skyline Music Festival 2025 dates are February 22 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates. The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles.
Tickets: Skyline Music Festival tickets are usually available in General Admission and VIP experiences. Hit the buttons below for prices and availability.
Get ready for an epic mix of techno and house vibes, with a focus on hard techno this year. Look for two stages of action. There will be glowing landscapes, large-scale murals and graffiti to add to the vibes.
The festival is usually located at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles. The park has has four areas: the restored historic Arthur J. Will Memorial Fountain with a membrane pool, a small performance lawn, a large event lawn and a community terrace with plants.
Previous incarnations of Skyline Festival were held at Exposition Park by Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but last year the festival moved to a new location at Gloria Molina Grand Park.
The expected Skyline Music Festival dates for 2025 are Feb. 22 - 23, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed yet, so check back for updates on when they become official.