Hard Summer 2023
Start Date: July 28
End Date: July 30
Fontana, California, USA

 
 

HARD Summer 2023 in Fontana provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more.

 

Hard Summer 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The HARD Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the HARD Summer 2023 lineup for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The expected Hard Summer 2023 dates are July 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous festival. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

Hard Summer is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.

 


HARDfest is happening at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They often broadcast live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews.

 

Hard Summer will have five stages at the outdoor San Bernardino venue NOS Event Center. More than 100 acts will be performing over the weekend.

 

If there's a Hard Summer live stream, we'll have the live stream here on this page. Check back for updates.

 

The previous HARD Summer lineup has Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, Nicole Moudaber, GRiZ, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, Madeon, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDream & more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer, Hard Summer Pacific Northwest, Escape Halloween, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The Hard Summer 2023 lineup and Hard Summer 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Hard Summer tickets come in a variety of levels. General Admission, GA+, VIP and Skydeck Cabanas are usually available.

 

 

Hard Summer lineup


The previous Hard Summer lineup had Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, Nicole Moudaber, GRiZ, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, Madeon, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDream & more.

 

 

