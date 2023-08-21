The expected Hard Summer 2023 dates are July 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous festival. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
Hard Summer is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.
HARDfest is happening at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They often broadcast live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews.
Hard Summer will have five stages at the outdoor San Bernardino venue NOS Event Center. More than 100 acts will be performing over the weekend.
The previous HARD Summer lineup has Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, Nicole Moudaber, GRiZ, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, Madeon, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDream & more.
