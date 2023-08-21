HARD Summer 2023 in Fontana provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more.

Hard Summer 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

The HARD Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet.

The expected Hard Summer 2023 dates are July 28 - 30, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous festival.

Hard Summer is known for its attention to detail and putting on a great production, in collaboration with Insomniac Events.



HARDfest is happening at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, California. They often broadcast live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which includes live performances as well as interviews.

Hard Summer will have five stages at the outdoor San Bernardino venue NOS Event Center. More than 100 acts will be performing over the weekend.

If there's a Hard Summer live stream, we'll have the live stream here on this page.

The previous HARD Summer lineup has Megan Thee Stallion, Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland, Nicole Moudaber, GRiZ, Zeds Dead b2b Subtronics, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, Madeon, TOKiMONSTA, Tchami, LSDream & more.

The Hard Summer 2023 lineup and Hard Summer 2023 tickets are below!

The Hard Summer schedule will be posted here when it's announced.