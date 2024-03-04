CRSSD Festival 2024 is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.
The expected CRSSD Festival 2024 dates are March 2 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.
At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!
The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.
The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.
The CRSDD After Dark lineup
The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry and more.