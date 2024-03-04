     
 
CRSSD Festival 2024
Start Date: March 2
End Date: March 3
San Diego, California, USA
 
 

CRSSD Festival 2024 is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.

 

The expected CRSSD Festival 2024 dates are March 2 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

CRSSD Festival 2024 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

 

 

 

 

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.

 

If you dig CRSSD Festival, also try Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Hard Summer, Skyline Music Festival, Coachella, Ubbi Dubbi, Global Dance Festival, Das Energi Festival, Bass Canyon or Lost In Dreams.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2024 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The CRSSD Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

The stage vibe for CRSSD Festival 2024

 

 

You'll find bliss at the 2024 CRSSD Festival

 

 

Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music at CRSSD Festival 2024

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2024 will be like this

 

 

 

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.

 

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry and more.

   
 
