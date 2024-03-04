CRSSD Festival 2024 is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.

The expected CRSSD Festival 2024 dates are March 2 - 3, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.

The CRSSD Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out. The stage vibe for CRSSD Festival 2024 You'll find bliss at the 2024 CRSSD Festival Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music at CRSSD Festival 2024

CRSSD Festival 2024 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.