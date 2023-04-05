Coachella live stream 2023

The Coachella live stream is happening again this year, from all six of its stages! This is a guide to everything you need to know to watch the Coachella livestream, including the lineup, schedule, news and live stream feeds.

The Coachella 2023 live stream will have six feeds, double the amount of last year. That means six different Coachella stages: the Coachella Stage, The Outdoor Theatre, Sahara Stage, Mojave Stage, Gobi Stage and Sonora Stage.

Here's more good news ... this year Coachella will be live streamed for BOTH weekends. Previously, the first weekend would be the livestream event and the second weekend would not.

This year we get the Coachella live stream on April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23, starting at 7:00 PM EST.

All of the live streams will be available farther below, so you can come back here to watch performances as they happen.

Coachella will also use YouTube at least through 2026, guaranteeing a Coachella live stream for the future.

That means you can bookmark this Coachella live stream page in your favorites and come back here to Spacelab to catch all of the the live streams all weekend long, as well schedules and news for the event.

Coachella has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of Rock, Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie & Electronic Music, with an exquisite sense of curation.

The Coachella live stream will available here in the player below to watch during the festival weekend. Come back then to catch all of the live streams available.

Coachella LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

The Coachella live stream schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

HOW TO WATCH THE Coachella LIVE STREAM

The live stream is happening in the players above. The dates run April April 14 - 16 and April 21 - 23. There will be live sets, interviews and recaps. The live stream is free, all you have to do is watch in the players farther above.

It starts April 14 at 7:00 PM EST, so come back here to experience it all!

For more information on Coachella, hit our Music Festival Guide for a complete rundown on the weekend’s events: lineup, tickets, and what the festival experience will be like.

Coachella is an immense festival, regarded as one of the world's premier music festivals. In all facets of the festival, it's known for exquisite stage performances and a high-end experience.

