CRSSD Festival 2023
Start Date: March 3
End Date: March 4
San Diego, California, USA
 
 

CRSSD Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.

 

CRSSD Festival is happening soon! Check back for updates.

 

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Weekend CRSSD tickets are sold out, but you can Try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

 

Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, and Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro are all new names that have been added to the CRSSD Festival lineup. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 dates are March 3 - 4.

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.

 

For more on the CRSSD Festival experience itself, see the Spacelab CRSSD Festival 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide. The Festival Guide also has lots of other music festivals for you to see.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

CRSSD Festival weekend tickets have sold out. You can try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

 

Single-day tickets are on sale now.

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Media

 

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

One of the CRSSD Festival performance spaces

 

CRSSD Festival 2023

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 gounds are like this. Dig the vibe.

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

The CRSSD Festival initial lineup for 2023 has ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek and more.

 

Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, and Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro are all new names that have been added to the CRSSD Festival phase two lineup.

 

 

CRSSD Festival Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS
 
CRSSD FESTIVAL TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

Single-day tickets are on sale now.

 

CRSSD Festival weekend tickets have sold out. You can try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

   
 
