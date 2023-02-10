CRSSD Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

Weekend CRSSD tickets are sold out, but you canTry StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, and Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro are all new names that have been added to the CRSSD Festival lineup. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The CRSSD Festival 2023 dates are March 3 - 4.

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.

For more on the CRSSD Festival experience itself, see the Spacelab CRSSD Festival 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide. The Festival Guide also has lots of other music festivals for you to see.

The CRSSD Festival 2023 grounds are like this. Dig the vibe.

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.