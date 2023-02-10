CRSSD Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music.
CRSSD Festival is happening soon! Check back for updates.
At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!
Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, and Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro are all new names that have been added to the CRSSD Festival lineup. Hit the CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.