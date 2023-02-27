CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup Preview + Tickets

|
CRSSD Festival is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music. CRSSD Festival tickets are on sale.
The CRSSD Festival lineup has ODESZA, Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!
CRSSD Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.
Single-day tickets are on sale now.
CRSSD After Dark tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 20 11:00 AM PST.
CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup
Single-day tickets are on sale now.
CRSSD Festival weekend tickets have sold out. You can try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.
CRSSD After Dark tickets are on sale.
|CRSSD FESTIVAL AFTER DARK TICKETS
The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.
