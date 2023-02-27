CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup Preview + Tickets

Thelineup features ODESZA, Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek and more.

The CRSSD Festival dates are March 3 - 4 at at Waterfront Park in San Diego. It's a 21-and-up event. That's this weekend!

ODESZA blends elements of glitch, ambient, and future bass with a healthy dose of live instrumentation. They’re Seattle-based producers that combine Indietronica, Electropop, Chillwave, Future Bass and Trap. ODESZA arena elf those “uncategorizable” acts because they have such a distinct style that nobody sounds like ODESZA. Except ODESZA.

Anfisa Letyago releases a relentless energy and driving beats that will keep you moving to Techno, Tech House, Minimal Techno and more. Her sets are a masterclass in tension and release, with pulsating rhythms building to euphoric peaks before dropping back down to earth in a rush of bass and percussion.

Polo & Pan are a French music duo consisting of Paul Armand-Delille (aka Polocorp or Polo) and Alexandre Grynszpan (aka Peter Pan or Pan). Their music style incorporates a mixture of House Music, Electronic Music, Tropical Music, World Music and Synth-Pop influenced by tropical sounds and music from all over the world.

CRSSD Festival 2023 End Date: March 4 San Diego , California, USA



CRSSD Festival is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music. CRSSD Festival tickets are on sale.

The CRSSD Festival lineup has ODESZA, Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Saturday

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Sunday