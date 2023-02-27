     
 
CRSSD Festival 2023
 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup Preview + Tickets
The CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup features ODESZA, Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek and more.

We’ve created a preview of the best CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

 

The CRSSD Festival dates are March 3 - 4 at at Waterfront Park in San Diego. It's a 21-and-up event. That's this weekend!

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times is out and can be viewed in the Schedule section farther below.

 

You can still get CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets, check out the buttons below for options available for you.

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Weekend CRSSD tickets have sold out. Try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

 

 

 

BEST ACTS TO SEE IN THE CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

 

 

ODESZA At CRSSD Festival 2023

ODESZA blends elements of glitch, ambient, and future bass with a healthy dose of live instrumentation. They’re Seattle-based producers that combine Indietronica, Electropop, Chillwave, Future Bass and Trap. ODESZA arena elf those “uncategorizable” acts because they have such a distinct style that nobody sounds like ODESZA. Except ODESZA.

 

 

 

 

Anfisa Letyago At CRSSD Festival 2023

Anfisa Letyago releases a relentless energy and driving beats that will keep you moving to Techno, Tech House, Minimal Techno and more. Her sets are a masterclass in tension and release, with pulsating rhythms building to euphoric peaks before dropping back down to earth in a rush of bass and percussion.

 

 

 

 

Polo & Pan At CRSSD Festival 2023

Polo & Pan are a French music duo consisting of Paul Armand-Delille (aka Polocorp or Polo) and Alexandre Grynszpan (aka Peter Pan or Pan). Their music style incorporates a mixture of House Music, Electronic Music, Tropical Music, World Music and Synth-Pop influenced by tropical sounds and music from all over the world.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023
Start Date: March 3
End Date: March 4
San Diego, California, USA

 

CRSSD Festival is an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music. CRSSD Festival tickets are on sale.

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup has ODESZA, Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

Check out the Spacelab CRSSD Festival 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide. There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

 

If you dig CRSSD Festival, also try Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Hard Summer, Skyline Music Festival, Coachella, Ubbi Dubbi, Global Dance Festival, Das Energi Festival, Bass Canyon or Lost In Dreams.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD Festival weekend tickets have sold out. You can try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

 

Single-day tickets are on sale now.

 

CRSSD After Dark tickets go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 20 11:00 AM PST.

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule

 

CRSSD Festival schedule 2023

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Saturday

 

 

CRSSD Festival schedule 2023

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Sunday

 

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

The CRSSD Festival initial lineup for 2023! ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.

 

Check back for the CRSSD Festival lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.

 

 

CRSSD Festival Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

Single-day tickets are on sale now.

 

CRSSD Festival weekend tickets have sold out. You can try StubHub for tickets to see what prices are available.

 

 

CRSSD Festival after dark lineup

 

CRSSD After Dark tickets are on sale.

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.
   
 
