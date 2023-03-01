     
 
CRSSD Festival 2023
San Diego, California, USA
 
 

CRSSD Festival 2023 is happening this weekend at at Waterfront Park in San Diego. It’s a low key, high energy electronic music festival focused on great music with incredible ocean front views. And sunsets. This is your ultimate guide to CRSSD Festival.

 

It’s an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house in for two days of sun and music.

 

It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 dates are March 3 - 4.

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

BEST WAYS TO EXPERIENCE CRSSD FESTIVAL IN 2023

 

THE STAGES

Some great choices for the Ocean View stage include ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Lane 8, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Luna Li. The Palms stage lineup choices include Bedouin, Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything and Kavinsky. Anfisa Letyago, Deborah De Luca, Maya Jane Coles and UMEK are at the City Steps stage.

 

FOOD

Get your grub on at the food stands. Pizza, gyros, tacos, even vegan or vegetarian. You don’t want to drink on a completely empty stomach, do you? Also check out bars with local brews.

 

At CRSSD, you can experience multiple stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

 

AFTER PARTIES

The CRSSD Festival after parties are your chance to get up close and personal with performances from Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Maya and Coles, Sacha Robotti, Phantoms and more. Shows are at nightclubs. Schedule & tickets here.

 

 

 

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup has ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times is out and can be viewed in the Schedule section farther below.

 

 

WHERE IS CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023 LOCATED?

CRSSD Festival takes place at Waterfront Park in San Diego.

 


WHEN IS CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023?

The CRSSD Festival dates are March 3 - 4.

 


WHO’S PLAYING AT CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023?

Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who’s performing on what stage.

 

 

HOW DO I GET CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023 TICKETS?

Depending on whether you want weekend tickets for day tickets, they’re at Showclix or Stubhub. Links are below.

 

 

Some CRSSD Festival guides we have here at Spacelab:

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup Preview + Tickets

Check out the Spacelab list of great artists to check out at the festival, with videos of live performances from those artists. VIEW >

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Festival Guide

The full Spacelab preview of CRSSD Festival, with photos, videos and more. VIEW >

 

 

 

There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

 

If you dig CRSSD Festival, also try Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Hard Summer, Skyline Music Festival, Coachella, Ubbi Dubbi, Global Dance Festival, Das Energi Festival, Bass Canyon or Lost In Dreams.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD After Dark tickets are on sale:

 

CRSSD FESTIVAL AFTER DARK TICKETS

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule

 

CRSSD Festival schedule 2023

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Saturday

 

 

CRSSD Festival schedule 2023

 

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Sunday

 

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 Lineup

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

The CRSSD Festival initial lineup for 2023! ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more.

 

 

CRSSD Festival Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on prices and access to tickets:

 

CRSSD Festival after dark lineup

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2023 lineup

 

The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.

   
 
