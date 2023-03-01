CRSSD Festival 2023 is happening this weekend at at Waterfront Park in San Diego. It’s a low key, high energy electronic music festival focused on great music with incredible ocean front views. And sunsets. This is your ultimate guide to CRSSD Festival.

It’s an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house in for two days of sun and music.

It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!

The CRSSD Festival 2023 dates are March 3 - 4.

CRSSD Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the CRSSD Festival tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes:

THE STAGES



Some great choices for the Ocean View stage include ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Lane 8, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Luna Li. The Palms stage lineup choices include Bedouin, Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything and Kavinsky. Anfisa Letyago, Deborah De Luca, Maya Jane Coles and UMEK are at the City Steps stage.

FOOD



Get your grub on at the food stands. Pizza, gyros, tacos, even vegan or vegetarian. You don’t want to drink on a completely empty stomach, do you? Also check out bars with local brews.

AFTER PARTIES



The CRSSD Festival after parties are your chance to get up close and personal with performances from Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Maya and Coles, Sacha Robotti, Phantoms and more. Shows are at nightclubs. Schedule & tickets here.

The CRSSD Festival lineup has ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times is out and can be viewed in the Schedule section farther below.

WHERE IS CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023 LOCATED?



CRSSD Festival takes place at Waterfront Park in San Diego.





WHEN IS CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023?



WHO’S PLAYING AT CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023?



Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who’s performing on what stage.

HOW DO I GET CRSSD FESTIVAL 2023 TICKETS?



Depending on whether you want weekend tickets for day tickets, they’re at Showclix or Stubhub. Links are below.

There's also a September version known as CRSSD Festival Fall here.

CRSSD Festival 2023 Schedule



The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Saturday

The CRSSD Festival schedule of set times for Sunday