It’s an electronic music festival created by FNGRS CRSSD, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house in for two days of sun and music.
It's a 21-and-up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand!
Some great choices for the Ocean View stage include ODESZA, Polo & Pan, Lane 8, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs and Luna Li. The Palms stage lineup choices include Bedouin, Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything and Kavinsky. Anfisa Letyago, Deborah De Luca, Maya Jane Coles and UMEK are at the City Steps stage.
FOOD
Get your grub on at the food stands. Pizza, gyros, tacos, even vegan or vegetarian. You don’t want to drink on a completely empty stomach, do you? Also check out bars with local brews.
AFTER PARTIES
The CRSSD Festival after parties are your chance to get up close and personal with performances from Anfisa Letyago, Bedouin, Maya and Coles, Sacha Robotti, Phantoms and more. Shows are at nightclubs. Schedule & tickets here.
The CRSSD Festival lineup has ODESZA, Bedouin, Deborah De Luca, Polo & pan, Kavinsky, Maya Jane Coles, Umek, Giolì & Assia, Ken Ishii, ChaseWest, Brina Knauss, Neil Frances, Tom & Collins, Juheun, Manics, and Paurro and more. Hit the CRSSD Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
The previous CRSSD Festival lineup had Glass Animals, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, SOFI TUKKER, Get Real, John Summit, Pan-Pot, Christoph, Nastia, Sara Landry, Jeff Mills, 070 Shake, Gorgon City, Joris Voorn and more.