Ultra Music Festival 2023 Resistance Lineup Preview + Tickets

Ultra Music Festival is happening this week with an impressive lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more in Miami, Florida. You can still get tickets, and the event is a great way to kick off the 2023 music festival season.

The Ultra Music Festival 2023 Resistance lineup features Carl Cox, Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Cirez D, testpilot, Camelphat, Nicole Moudaber and more.

We've created a preview of the best Ultra 2023 Resistance lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

The festival is well known because worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2023 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

The Ultra 2023 dates are March 24 - 26.

You can still get Ultra tickets.

Ultra Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels.

Premium GA and VIP tickets are sold out, and General Admission tickets are 96% sold out.

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

Ultra stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Main Stage, Live Stage, Carl Cox Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio Stage and Oasis.

The Ultra 2023 lineup and Ultra 2023 tickets are below!

Ultra Music Festival 2023 End Date: March 26 Miami , Florida, USA



The Ultra 2023 lineup has Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more. Hit the Ultra Music Festival 2023 lineup farther below for a complete list of who’s performing.

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

Ultra Music Festival will be in Bayfront Park for the forseeable future, with festival organizers announcing: “Bayfront Park will be Ultra Music Festival’s official home for the next five years, thanks to the City of Miami Commission unanimously passing an agreement between the festival and the Bayfront Park Management Trust.”

Here ’s how you can get to Ultra Music Festival this year: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

Ultra Miami 2023 stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Main Stage, Live Stage, Carl Cox Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio Stage and Oasis.